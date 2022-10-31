New intake manifold repair kit for Ford EcoBoost

ProMaxx Tool has released a new Intake Manifold Repair (IMR) ProKit to easily remove broken fasteners on Ford 3.5L and 3.7L EcoBoost engines.

The kit includes machine-shop tooling and precision components to make on-the-truck repairs.

The company said removing and replacing the cylinder head can take up to 12 hours. A technician can complete the repair in about 15 minutes with the kit.

Cadmium plating, aluminum, and moisture are a recipe for disaster and intake manifold bolts are not immune to the problem,” said ProMaxx Tool’s president Jeffrey Del Rossa. “Pooling moisture accelerates the corrosion of the valve cover and intake manifold bolts. When technicians try to remove them, they break, increasing costs and elongating repair times. The new EcoBoost IMR ProKit reduces repair times, eliminates frustration, drives down costs, and increases shop productivity.”

The intake manifold bolt problem is not being addressed and it is becoming more systemic. “Making matters worse, the small bolt size and limited space around the fastener makes it difficult and risky to weld a nut or drill freehand,” Del Rossa said. “There’s been nothing on the market to address this problem until now.”