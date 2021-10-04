New hydraulic clutch system for Fox body Mustangs

A new offering from American Powertrain eliminates the need for a cable-actuated clutch pedal for 1979-1993 Fox body Mustangs.

The Hydramax true bolt-in, under-dash Hydraulic Clutch System features an integrated under-dash hydraulic master cylinder and a bolt-in clutch pedal. The included clutch pedal allows for easy conversion of a cable clutch-equipped car to hydraulic, or an automatic car to manual.

The kit includes a master cylinder, clutch pedal, lines and a billet Hydramax hydraulic slave cylinder bearing. The conical slave cylinder is pre-bled, dual-sealed and comes with shims to adjust the distance to the clutch fingers for any type of clutch set-up. Included is a billet reservoir to finish out the install. These kits work with any TREMEC transmission including the T5, TKO/TKX and T-56 Magnum 6-speed.

Everything in the kit can be bolted in, then simply bleed the slave cylinder.