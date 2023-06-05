New high-performance fluids from CRP

CRP Automotive is now offering two new, high-performance Pentosin Automatic Transmission Fluids (ATFs)

Pentosin ATF 134 FE Plus is a first-to-market solution for Mercedes Benz models from 2017 to current that feature a 9-G Tronic transmission. It’s a low-viscosity fluid that was specially developed to further optimize fuel economy and gearbox efficiency on the latest generation of Mercedes Benz 9-speed transmissions. The fluid also features low oil consumption and an optimized friction coefficient stability, allowing for extended oil change intervals. The low-viscosity formulation of ATF 134 FE Plus also delivers good low-temperature properties

Pentosin ATF 64 fluid is a long-life, fully-synthetic fluid that is specially formulated to provide excellent anti-shudder performance, improving the overall driving experience. It’s approved for GM (DEXRON-VI), Ford (MERCON LV), and JASO 1-A-LV vehicles. The fluid delivers consistent, strong friction control that increases shifting performance.