New heavy duty bottle jacks from OTC

OTC announced the release of two heavy-duty bottle jacks suitable for up to 12 and 30-ton capacities. The bottle jacks were designed to provide high-quality lifting power while being compact enough to be used on the road, on the job site or inside the repair shop.

Key features of the new bottle jacks include: 12 and 30-ton capacities designed using durable, high-quality materials; a chromed pump piston and ram to increase rut resistance and extend the life of the product; meeting or exceeding the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards.