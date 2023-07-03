New headlamp from Philips

Lumileds introduced the new Philips Xperion 6000 Headlamp. The headband-mounted work light allows service pros to shine brilliant LED illumination exactly on the task at hand.

It utilizes two light sources — across the front of the headband, an LED light strip provides a broad beam of light of up to 300 lumens in ‘boost’ mode and up to 150 Lumens in ‘eco’ mode; mounted on the side of the headband is a spotlight that provides a narrow, intense beam of up to 120 lumens. The headlamp is equipped with a hands-free motion detection feature that allows the user to turn the light on and off without touching it.

The Xperion 6000 Headlamp was conceived, engineered and built for auto service professionals. It is resistant to solvents and is rated IK07/IP65 against impacts and dust and water intrusion.

It is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, fully charging within 2.5 hours using the USB-C charger that’s included with the Headlamp. Battery run time is up to 4.5 hours in Spotlight light mode, up to 4 hours in Eco mode, and up to 2.5 hours in Boost mode.