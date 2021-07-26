New head for Denso’s Guelph facility

John Klassen has been named the new president of Denso’s thermal manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ont.

The announcement was made July 12, but the move was effective July 1, the company said in an announcement.

Klassen has been plant director since 2018, leading daily operations onsite. He took over from Andris Staltmanis, who Denso said would continue in his main role as business leader for the Denso thermal systems business unit.

“John is natural and visionary leader,” Staltmanis said in a statement. “His significant industry experience and in-depth knowledge of our facility’s operations will carry us into the future of thermal mobility products, which are key to advancing vehicle efficiency, safety and comfort.”

Klassen has been with Denso in Guelph since 2006. He joined as a manufacturing section leader for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning production. He was then promoted to manager in 2012. Klassen then moved up to be a production director in 2018.

“Klassen will use his 20 years of automotive manufacturing and leadership experience to guide the facility through industry shifts, work closely with employees and facility leaders to serve Denso’s customers, and contribute to Denso’s ongoing efforts to create safe, green and connected mobility solutions that bring peace of mind to all,” the company said in its announcement.

In the same announcement, Klassen observed that he is “eager to collaborate with our teams in Canada and around the world to add to Denso’s already-rich manufacturing pedigree while being a great place to work. We will remain focused on quality, safety and delivery as we provide new value to our customers and society.”