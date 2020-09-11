New Gem-Car VP reveals ambitious plan for growth

Kevin King, the newly appointed vice president of operations for management software provider Gem-Car, said he will work toward the establishment of an operational Centre of Excellence to grow the company’s customer base.

King, an industry veteran with experience at a number of aftermarket companies, including Carquest, said the company plans to grow its footprint from 2,000 repair shops to over 10,000 in five years.

“Implementation and after-sales support are the two key issues for this growth,” he said. “My goal is to complement the team with experienced customer service professionals. My challenge is to transform the corporate culture to train coaches who will also be able to assist shop owners in improving their profitability and sales.”

