New gaskets for severe-duty applications from Victor Reinz

Dana has introduced a new line of Victor Reinz Victor-Lock reusable differential gaskets designed for severe-duty applications.

The gaskets feature resilient FoamFlex-facing material bonded to a steel core with selective silicone beading to enhance sealing stress and improve loading in critical areas for an ultimate, leak-free seal.

The reusable differential gaskets are manufactured with FoamFlex material on both sides of the gasket to provide a level of compression and recovery while the steel core provides strength. The strategically placed Victor Reinz blue elastomeric sealing bead localizes sealing stresses, aids in sealing in between bolt holes, and provides an added level of protection for castings that are not perfectly flat or in perfect alignment. No room-temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone is needed so there is an instant seal and service technicians do not have to wait for reassembly.

“Victor-Lock gaskets significantly reduce the possibility of gasket degradation over time, delivering dependability and long gasket life in the most challenging environments,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing, global aftermarket at Dana. “Since no additional sealants are required when installing Victor-Lock gaskets, downtime is minimized and there is no mess.”