New flood light from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool announced its latest lighting solution, the M12 Packout Flood Light w/ USB Charging. It provides users with maximum light output in a compact and mobile design that is top stack compatible with the Packout Modular Storage System.

It provides 1,400 lumens of Trueview high-definition output with three different modes for users to manage the light output and run-time, depending on the needs of the job. When paired with an M12 XC 4.0 battery pack, the light provides up to 12 hours of runtime.

The light comes with a 2.1AMP USB-A and USB-C port to charge devices and features two storage compartments to organize small items inside. The light head can rotate 300 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically, offering complete light head control.