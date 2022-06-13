New first-to-market offerings from BCA

BCA Bearings has 12 new product SKUs as part of its aftermarket line. Announced as part of its May releases, the new items include wheel hub assemblies for import and domestic applications. These offer coverage for more than 3.4 million vehicles in operation, including four first-to-market offerings.

These new SKUs enhance BCA’s coverage of popular Asian brands, including Nissan/Infinity, Kia and Honda. On the domestic front, coverage for 1.35 million Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain crossover SUVs is available just as these vehicles begin to enter the aftermarket sweet spot for wheel bearing replacement.

“The SKUs included in our May release support our commitment to adding late-model coverage and staying ahead of aftermarket demand,” said Rina Dafnis, assistant product manager – automotive aftermarket at NTN Bearings, the parent company of BCA. “We are first-to-market with four of these 12 new SKUs, which gives BCA and our customer base a competitive advantage in the aftermarket.”