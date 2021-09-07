New F-150 console safe

Tuffy Security Products has introduced a new console safe for 2021 Ford F-150s.

For models equipped with a full centre console, the safe can be inserted into the OEM console with no drilling required. It maintains a stock look and utilizes the companies exclusive Pry-Guard locking system to enhance security.

The safe is manufactured of welded steel and features a 10 tumbler double-bitted lock for added security. Truck owners will still have full use of the USB and power outlets located in the console.

It also comes with a durable black texture powder coat and allows for full access to the factory accessory tray, armrest and lid.

“We at Tuffy stake our reputation on the security and durability of our products, and this new console safe for the latest Ford F-150 is no different,” said Chip Olson, marketing director for Tuffy. “Owners of these popular pickups can increase their peace of mind by locking away their wallets, cell phones, guns and other valuables in our security safe knowing that they will remain untouched until they return to their truck.”