New executive movements at Lucas Oil

Lucas Oil has announced key promotions within its executive team.

Deidra Colvin steps in as the new chief revenue and strategy officer, tasked with overseeing revenue operations and pinpointing growth opportunities.

Shane Burns has been promoted to senior vice pre of global sales, responsible for broadening distribution networks and product availability worldwide.

Meanwhile, Andy McMillian has been promoted to vice president of national sales, where he will direct sales operations across the United States and Canada.