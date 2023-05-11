New EV models bring increased satisfaction

Now that consumers have more options when it comes to buying a battery electric vehicle, their focus is now turning to more traditional factors that make up vehicle satisfaction, according to J.D. Power.

Factors like styling and quality are now top of mind as more mainstream — and affordable — options hit dealerships, the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study found.

“The electric vehicle landscape is changing quickly, and newer models are bringing in more mainstream, first-time EV buyers,” said Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power. “Recent vehicle launches from both new brands and traditional automakers have had a profound effect on what factors are most important in the ownership experience. Today’s EV owners are looking for quality, reliability, driving enjoyment, safety and technology features.”

The study found a difference in what’s most problematic when comparing mass market and premium EVs. For the mass market segment, most vehicle owners reported most issues with the vehicle’s infotainment system. For premium EVs, most complained about squeaks and rattles.

Public charging options also divided the segment. As Tesla is the leader in the premium segment, the company has its own network of chargers, leading owners in this category to give a score of 589. But mass-market EV owners are relying on those installed by private companies or the government, giving this area a score of 341.

“The EV marketplace is dynamic and the important factors that manufacturers need to watch will vary based on their history and experience,” Gruber said. “First-time EV buyers who are more mainstream will compare their EV’s build quality to what they know about gas-powered vehicles.”

Towing satisfaction is up; notably, those who use their EV for towing are more satisfied than those who have not towed. “Truck manufacturers that proactively communicate the effect that towing has on range — as they do with gas mileage — seems to help set owner expectations,” J.D. Power’s report said.

As for ranking, the Rivian R1T topped the list in satisfaction in the premium segment, scoring 794 out of 1,000. Tesla’s Model 3 was second at 759 points and its Model Y third at 754 points.

In the mass market segment, the Mini Cooper Electric finished first with 782 points, followed by the Kia EV6 (762 points) and the Ford Mach-E (742 points).