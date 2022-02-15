New EV charging locations announced across the country

From Alberta to the Maritimes, new charging stations for electric vehicles are set to be installed in the near future.

In Alberta, the federal government announced a $2 million investment for 110 chargers throughout the province. The project’s development and installation will be overseen by SouthGrow Regional Initiative.

The group will pick recipients based on demand. All EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or in facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by December 2023.

Meanwhile, Alberta will get more charging locations through Green Economy Canada. This group is getting $3.9 million from the federal government for 350 stations in Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Similarly, Green Economy Canada will pick recipients following a process and based on demand. These charges will also be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or in facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets, but by March 2024.

“It’s time to walk the talk on lowering emissions in the transportation sector,” said Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources and to the minister of environment and climate change. “That’s why the federal government is helping expand EV infrastructure across the country, like these chargers across Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario, and supporting Canadians who want to make the switch to an EV. Together, we can achieve Canada’s climate goal of net zero by 2050.”

Finally, Hydro-Quebec announced the launch of charging solutions for EV fleets, to be offered by its subsidiary InnovHQ.

Carriers and charging service providers will be able to go electric by providing independent expertise, customized support and a smart charging management platform.

There are two options available, based on company needs.

One is an all-inclusive charging service that fully supports the company for every step involved in successfully transitioning to electric vehicles, from selecting and installing charging infrastructure to operating and maintaining it, as well as smart energy management.

The other is a smart charging management platform made up of a cloud application that ensures the optimal charging of EVs and integrates into fleet operators’ existing activities. The platform, which optimizes energy costs, is compatible with all types of existing vehicles, charging stations and software.

“We are pleased to act as an ally for carriers to accelerate and facilitate their energy transition,” said Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO in residence at InnovHQ. “Our innovative solutions help ensure they can reliably charge their vehicles while reducing their energy costs and minimizing the impact of the electricity demand on Hydro-Québec’s grid.”