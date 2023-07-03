New director at Elite Worldwide

Tom Amero has been appointed as director of operations at Elite Worldwide.

Elite provides training, coaching and consulting services for auto repair shop owners and managers. The company’s announcement said that “Amero’s extensive experience and strong leadership qualities make him an ideal fit for this critical role.”

It highlighted his background in people management and has regularly demonstrated a commitment to ethics and integrity throughout his career.

In his new role, Amero will oversee and optimize various departments within the training company. He will collaborate closely with the executive team to develop and execute operational strategies aligned with the company’s long-term vision. His leadership style has been noted as one that emphasizes teamwork, transparency, and a results-oriented approach, fostering a culture of integrity throughout the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Tom Amero in the role of director of operations,” said Darrin Barney, Elite’s president. “His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to integrity make him an outstanding addition to our organization. Tom’s leadership skills and ability to drive operational excellence will further enhance our ability to provide top-notch services to our clients.”

As for responsibilities, Amero will implement streamlined processes, improve operational efficiency and ensure consistent delivery of high-quality services. He will also be tasked with identifying opportunities for innovation and leverage data-driven insights to achieve operational goals. Amero will also work closely with department managers to foster cross-functional collaboration and maintain strong relationships with clients and partners.

“I am passionate about maintaining a culture of integrity and utilizing strategic, operational strategies to drive success,” Amero said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Elite Worldwide to achieve our shared goals and further elevate the company’s reputation.”