New compact drill from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has released its next generation of M18 Compact Brushless tools with the introduction of M18 Compact Brushless half-inch drills.

The compact and hammer drills are designed for the needs and applications of the service trades. They provide more capability and faster applications while measuring more than three-quarters of an inch shorter than previous generations to improve access in tight applications and reduce user fatigue.

The drills continue to feature metal chucks and gearcases to deliver professional durability on the job site.