New colour matching camera, software

PPG has introduced PPG VisualizID advanced 3D visualization software and the PPG DigiMatch digital colour camera for body shops. These are the latest tools of PPG’s Linq end-to-end digital solution.

Using this, refinishing customers can streamline the repair process by using PPG’s cloud-based platform and its interconnected digital hardware, software and innovative services.

The PPG DigiMatch multi-angle digital colour camera features an ergonomic design that can be used with one hand. The camera has six imaging angles and six reflectance angles to provide colour and texture information to help retrieve correct formula matches.

PPG VisualizID software takes information from PPG DigiMatch or PPG’s other spectrophotometers to help users find the best colour match from PPG’s extensive colour portfolio. It digitizes a process that used to involve trial and error.

“We know that body shop owners are looking to digital solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability,” said Chancey Hagerty, PPG global vice president of automotive refinish. “Developed and tested alongside customers, the PPG Linq digital system helps meet these goals, allowing our customers to work more quickly and sustainably with features that provide optimized product consumption and waste reduction.”