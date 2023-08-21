New chassis, control arm and wheel end parts from Mevotech

Mevotech announced the addition of 116 new part numbers.

This release includes several first-to-market components from Mevotech Supreme. With the addition of the Tesla hubs, complete front steering, suspension and wheel end coverage for the Tesla Model S is available.

This new release also features engineered and patented solutions from both the TTX and Supreme lines. Professional technicians now have access to a greater number of upgraded repair alternatives for domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs up to model year 2023.

First-to-market solutions include the Supreme front drag link at pitman arm for 2018-2022 Jeep Wranglers and 2020-2022 Jeep Gladiators; Supreme front L/R stabilizer bar link for 2021-2022 Nissan Rogues; and TTX front L/R upper control arms for 2007-2023 Dodge Challengers and 2005-2023 Chrysler 300s.