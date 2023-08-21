Auto Service World
August 21, 2023   by Adam Malik

New chassis, control arm and wheel end parts from Mevotech

Mevotech announced the addition of 116 new part numbers.

This release includes several first-to-market components from Mevotech Supreme. With the addition of the Tesla hubs, complete front steering, suspension and wheel end coverage for the Tesla Model S is available.

This new release also features engineered and patented solutions from both the TTX and Supreme lines. Professional technicians now have access to a greater number of upgraded repair alternatives for domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs up to model year 2023.

First-to-market solutions include the Supreme front drag link at pitman arm for 2018-2022 Jeep Wranglers and 2020-2022 Jeep Gladiators; Supreme front L/R stabilizer bar link for 2021-2022 Nissan Rogues; and TTX front L/R upper control arms for 2007-2023 Dodge Challengers and 2005-2023 Chrysler 300s.

