New Centric rotor numbers

Centric Parts has expanded its brake components, First Brand Groups recently announced.

Its latest rotor part numbers now offer coverage for nearly 33 million vehicles in operation (VIO).

The Centric rotor part numbers consist of coverage for late-model passenger cars, pickups and luxury vehicle models, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Ram and Toyota.

In addition, new Centric brake pad numbers are now available for 2019 through 2022 Mazda 3, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Prius Prime, plus 2019 through 2021 Infiniti QX50.

“We are always working to introduce new late-model part numbers in a timely fashion,” said Kristin Grons, director of marketing, First Brands Group. “This latest introduction adds a wide range of premium quality rotor coverage as well as new Centric® brake pad numbers for popular compact and hybrid vehicles.”