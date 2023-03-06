New Castrol oil for collector, classic, racing

Wakefield Canada announced the launch of Castrol GTX Classic motor oil.

The new product has been developed specifically for classic and collector cars and racing applications.

“This is a product that classic car and hot rod owners in Canada have been asking for,” said Ian Hutchison, senior marketing manager at Wakefield, a classic car owner himself.

GTX Classic is a high-performance formula for push-rod, flat-tapped engines and performance cam applications. It’s blended with high zinc and phosphorus content to help prevent premature aging, wear and metal fatigue.

It also features minimal foaming and high resistance to thermal degradation. It’s compatible with gasoline and alcohol-based fuels and is currently available in the 20W-50 grade.