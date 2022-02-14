New brake fluid from Advics

Advanced Intelligent Chassis Systems (ADVICS) has unveiled a line of ultra-premium brake fluids, the DOT 3 and DOT 4 LV formulations for disc, drum and ABS systems.

Both formulations are ultra-premium synthetic. Both formulations’ wet and dry boiling points (DOT 3 wet 307 degrees Fahrenheit, dry 500 degrees Fahrenheit; DOT 4 LV wet 355 degrees Fahrenheit, dry 510 degrees Fahrenheit) exceed industry boiling point benchmarks. High boiling points are necessary to prevent air bubbles from forming in the brake lines, which could lead to decreased braking performance.

“The addition of DOT 3 and DOT 4 LV brake fluids to the ADVICS product portfolio allows us to provide our customers with a complete ultra-premium brake product offering,” said Jason Lang, product manager for ADVICS Aftermarket North America. “We are dedicated to continuing the expansion of our ultra-premium brake system product coverage in the aftermarket, and exceeding OE quality and specifications with every product we sell.”

All new SKUs from the product line expansion will be in stock and ready to ship to AISIN customers starting March 1.