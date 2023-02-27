New blower motors from Continental

Continental added 12 new and exclusive late-model blower motor SKUs to its line of HVAC motors.

The company now offers 521 SKUs and provides coverage for more than 340 million import and domestic vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

To ensure trouble-free installation and reliability, Continental uses electrical connections, mounting flanges and ventilation tubes that are identical to the OE factory units. Motors are fitted with an application-specific blower wheel. No flying leads, wire splicing, corrugated tubing or universal flange are used.

The new motors can be applied on 2021-23 Ford Bronco, 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra, 2019-21 Infiniti QX50, 2021-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, 2021-22 KIA K5, 2019-21 Mercedes A, CLA, GLA, and GLB, 2020-21 Mercedes GLE and GLS, 2019-22 Mercedes Sprinter 1500, 2500, 3500, and 3500XD, 2022 Nissan Frontier, 2019-22 Subaru Forester, and 2021-22 Volkswagen ID.4.

“Our new blower motor offering delivers a new and profitable opportunity for our customers,” said Rick Wagner, senior product manager of electric motors. “These exclusive units are only available from Continental, and they come ready to install for easy, direct-fit replacement.”