New belt tensioner from Schaeffler

Schaeffler has expanded its range of front-end auxiliary drive (FEAD) components with the introduction of a new belt tensioner under its INA brand product line.

The FT0800 means Schaeffler now provides belt tensioner coverage for the latest Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V models in the U.S. & Canadian markets. Specifically, coverage has been added for Honda L15BE, L15B7 and L15BY engines

As a hydraulic damped tensioner, FT0800 contains optimized belt pre-tension due to its rotatable fixing eyes and is suitable for modern Honda engines with cylinder deactivation that targets fuel reduction. In general, hydraulic tensioners such as FT08000 can be used to lower the belt pre-tension to a minimum by still controlling FEAD performance.

“We have conducted thorough research on various engines, resulting in the development of replacement components that are specifically designed to meet the requirements of each unique engine,” said Harsha Majji, Schaeffler product manager.