New BCA wheel hub assemblies, repair kits

The BCA Bearings product line was expanded with 14 new SKUs added to the list.

Released at the end of July, the new parts expand the coverage of BCA’s product line by adding new wheel hub assemblies and wheel hub repair kits. These new products provide coverage for popular, late-model, import and domestic applications.

“The new SKUs included in our July release add coverage for applications where we are projecting fresh demand for model years up through 2020,” said Rina Dafnis, product asssociate – automotive aftermarket at NTN, BCA’s parent. “We continuously analyze North American (vehicles in operation) to determine the appropriate time to add coverage and stay ahead of demand, while also adding coverage for more niche applications.“