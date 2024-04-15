New air spring kits from Air Lift Company

Air Lift Company has expanded its lineup with the introduction of new air spring kits for the 2023-2024 Ford F-350 4WD DRW.

The latest offerings include LoadLifter 5000-series kits, LoadLifter 7500 XL Ultimate kits, and exclusive Air Lift ProSeries kits. Designed to enhance the vehicle’s existing suspension, these kits aim to eliminate squat, improve steering, reduce body roll, and prevent bottoming out, ensuring safer and more comfortable towing and hauling experiences.

“From smaller half-ton trucks up to 1-ton trucks and beyond, we see frequent issues with towing and hauling no matter the truck’s size,” said Cody Wolgamott, product marketing manager at Air Lift. “We currently offer products for hundreds of vehicles and continue to develop new kits, for both new and old vehicles, to ensure we are creating a safer and more enjoyable towing experience for everyone.”

The new product range features four distinct load support options: the LoadLifter 5000, providing up to 5,000 lbs. of leveling capacity; the LoadLifter 5000 Ultimate, which adds an internal jounce bumper for smoother rides; the installer-exclusive Air Lift Pro Series, featuring premium materials; and the LoadLifter 7500 XL Ultimate, delivering up to 7,500 lbs. of capacity with enhanced leveling at lower air pressures.