New air intakes from Cold Air Inductions

Cold Ait Intakes has released new air intake for 2017-2019 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado 6.6L Duramax diesel trucks.

The kit reduces air restrictions and increases engine power and efficiency. It is made from metal with an insulated air box and a thermally coated intake tube.

The use of thermally insulated components ensures the air coming into the engine will stay cool and oxygen rich. The metal components will not become heat soaked, a key advantage over plastic air intake kits. The kit boosts wheel horsepower and torque and improves throttle response.

This cold air intake kit is the company’s first offering for the 6.6L Duramax. They also have a kit for the 3.0L Duramax.

Comprehensive installation instructions and a full-install video will be provided.