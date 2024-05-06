New AI system for tire dealers

Atrium Solutions has introduced a new artificial intelligence technology named Orbit, designed to streamline administrative processes for commercial tire dealers.

Dealers in this sector often grapple with the dual burden of managing extensive paperwork and inputting data into multiple systems, especially when servicing large fleet businesses, the company said. Orbit’s AI technology targets this inefficiency by automating the delivery receipt process within tire manufacturers’ portals, significantly reducing the need for manual data entry.

This innovation not only minimizes human intervention in routine administrative tasks but also enhances operational speed, efficiency, and agility for commercial tire dealers.

With these improvements, dealers can devote more attention to providing top-notch service and maintaining more streamlined operations.