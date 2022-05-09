New ag offerings from Schaeffler

Schaeffler is launching a range of aftermarket bearings, seals and housings for the agricultural equipment and machinery market.

The bearings are specifically engineered to the precise performance parameters of agricultural applications, including tractors, harvesters and tillage machines. They are designed to support the constant vibrations and high shock loads of agricultural machinery.

The bearings feature a unique corrosion protection system which facilitates reliable operation in every environment and helps increase the operating life of heavy equipment and machinery. The three-piece seal concept retains the high-quality grease and helps prevent contamination and moisture from reaching the interior of the bearing.