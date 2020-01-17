National Pronto appoints new director of marketing and communications

Kerri Gulick has been promoted to director of marketing and communications for Grapevine, Tex.-based parts distributor National Pronto Association.

Gulick began her career with National Pronto in 1999 and has held many roles within the organization during her tenure, including director of corporate meetings, office manager, corporate secretary and member services.

Gulick has spent the past five years focusing on corporate responsibilities and leading membership meeting and event planning for National Pronto Association and the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group). She will now be responsible for working with the Pronto membership, supplier partners and the headquarters team to develop and communicate marketing plans, promotions and programs throughout the supply chain. Gulick’s main focus will be to grow and promote the Pronto Smart Choice Service Center program. She will continue to manage the annual national conference and expo as well as other corporate events.

“We are very pleased to recognize Kerri and all the valuable contributions she makes to benefit our Pronto membership and programs,” said Robert Roos, president, National Pronto Association. “I am proud to see her grow and expand her responsibilities within our organization and look forward to working with her in her new role.”

“I’m blessed to have spent the last 20 years working with a great team at Pronto, as well as serving the best warehouse distributors and suppliers in the industry,” said Gulick. “I’m honored and excited about this opportunity to continue to help our owners and service center members continue to grow their businesses.”

National Pronto Association consists of 82 shareholder owners in Canada, United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Pronto was formed in 1979 and is a leading automotive program distribution group with a focus on marketing, technology and buying. The group is a founding member of the Automotive Parts and Services Group or simply “The Group” and 1Parts Global Aftermarket Services, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

www.Pronto-Net.com