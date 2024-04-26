Most EV drivers depend on fast charging

A recent survey has found that the majority of EV drivers rely heavily on DC fast chargers for their extended travel needs.

The study was conducted by FLO, a provider of EV charging solutions, and got feedback from nearly 40,000 EV drivers across the United States and Canada to look at charging patterns and preferences of the EV community.

Key findings from the survey revealed that 42 per cent of respondents utilize DC fast chargers at least once a month, while 60 per cent reported depending on them for longer or multi-city journeys. This, FLO reported, indicates a critical need for DC fast charging stations to support the growing number of EVs on the road.

Additionally, the survey explored how EV drivers spend their time while charging. More than half of the respondents (51 per cent) engage with amenities available at the charging sites. Three in five (60 per cent) of drivers prefer to use their charging downtime to eat or buy refreshments, and 19 per cent take the opportunity to shop at nearby retail stores.

The importance of accessible, public charging infrastructure is important to EV development as three in 10 (29 per cent) of surveyed EV owners reported not having home charging stations.

Furthermore, the data suggest a diverse usage pattern among EV drivers, with 35 per cent primarily using Level 2 charging stations, 27 per cent opting for DC fast charging and 31 per cent utilizing a mix of both.

“This variety underscores the need for a comprehensive network that offers both quick top-ups and longer-stay charging solutions and is designed for drivers who live in a range of building types,” FLO’s announcement said.

The study also pointed out that most EV drivers typically stay within their local area, adhering to the range provided by a single overnight charge. In Canada, 30 per cent of respondents drive 151 to 250 kilometers per week, while in the U.S., 37 per cent travel between 100 to 200 miles weekly.