More families would support kids to pursue trades career

As some families discuss career options for their children, more are now talking about a potential career in the trades. Though, a career in the automotive trade is a bit down on the list.

IMR Insights from AutomotiveResearch.com polled households across the United States and found that 42.6 per cent of them would be likely to recommend the trades. That’s up from 39 per cent in 2020.

Furthermore, the report U.S. Household Perception of the Trades found that if a path to the trades came up during the course of career discussions, about two-thirds (65 per cent) would encourage pursuing the option. But if the trades are not currently part of the discussion, 38.5 per cent would bring it up as an option.

But automotive technicians placed fifth when looking at the trades to determine which one they would recommend. Of those trades that would be “extremely likely” to recommend by households, electricians were at the top of the list by far with 59 per cent of selections. It was followed by HVAC installation/repair (49 per cent), aircraft maintenance/repair (48 per cent), plumber (45 per cent) and then automotive technician (43 per cent).

Those discussing career options with a child and those who know someone in the trades are more likely to recommend the trades, 65% and 61% respectively. The study also found that discussing career options while having a family member or friend in the trades has an effect on recommendations.

There is also a lack of understanding of the needed skills for an automotive technician. Less than half of respondents (47 per cent) agree that automotive trades training involves developing skills in science, technology, engineering and math. That is one point higher than in 2020.