More ATE OEM Wheel Speed Sensors

ATE Wheel Speed Sensors has expanded with 27 new part numbers. The new sensors, which provide coverage for popular Asian and European makes, are genuine OE parts and are manufactured by Continental.

The latest parts cover BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volvo vehicles.

With the additional new part numbers, the ATE OEM Wheel Speed Sensor line now features 205 sensors and delivers coverage for over 72.8 million VIO across the United States and Canada. Applications include popular models from Audi, BMW, Buick, Chevrolet, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, Saab, Toyota, Volvo, and Volkswagen.

Designed to provide detection of rotational direction for hill start assist and park assist systems, the sensors also provide wheel speed inputs to ABS, TCS, and ESC control systems. The sensors are made in the same ISO certified facilities as the sensors supplied to OEMs.