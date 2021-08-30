Mitchell, Inspektlabs team up for AI appraisals

Collision information solutions provider Mitchell announced a collaboration with Inspektlabs to help collision repairers and insurers through the vehicle appraisal process.

Mitchell will team up its advanced claims automation solution — Mitchell Intelligent Estimating — with Inspektlabs’ artificial intelligence (AI) solution to automatically generate an appraisal from photos or videos of collision-damaged vehicles.

“As a global provider of AI, we are laser-focused on simplifying the claims process by using computer vision and machine learning to reduce inspection time while improving consumer satisfaction,” said Devesh Trivedi, CEO at Inspektlabs. “Our AI supports both photo- and video-based inspections, allowing policyholders to quickly document the damage and helping appraisers accurately assess it.”

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating features a flexible, open framework that integrates with third-party AI providers as well as the company’s own proprietary AI algorithms. Once claim details are collected and images are uploaded, appraisers select their preferred AI from the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform. Mitchell’s technology then translates the AI recommendations, delivering a partial or complete estimate for appraiser review.

Adding Inspektlabs’ capabilities is another way that Mithcell is providing a flexible and scalable automation solution, said the company’s senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence, Olivier Baudoux.

“This gives insurers the freedom to create the digital claims workflow that best meets their needs and those of their policyholders,” he said in the announcement. “While Inspektlabs may not yet be well known in North America, we are extremely impressed with the maturity of its technology and excited about what it can bring to our platform and the industry.”