Mitchell announces launch of Mazda Collision Network

Mitchell and Mazda North American Operations have announced the launch of the Mazda Collision Network.

The Network reinforces the companies’ commitment to safety and provides Mazda vehicle owners with confidence in the repair of their automobiles. It also offers participating U.S. Mazda dealerships, Multi-Shop Operators (MSOs) and independent repair facilities the opportunity to enhance customer loyalty, improve workflow efficiency and attract new business.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Rob Milne, vice-president of aftersales and the technical services division of MNAO. “Through our collaboration with Mitchell, we can extend the Mazda experience to collision repair—supporting customers at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle, from purchasing a new car to properly restoring it following an accident.”

The Mazda Collision Network differs from other Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) repair programs due to its metrics-driven approach. Participants must meet leading industry standards for business operations, training, tools and equipment. Ongoing, systematic monitoring of each job tracks facilities’ continued compliance with program requirements for safe repair, cycle time and customer satisfaction.

As program administrator, Mitchell is responsible for overseeing enrollment and verifying compliance. Organizations accepted into the Network will use Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures to access Mazda repair information from within the estimate. This is designed to minimize the time spent on research, reduce supplements and facilitate proper repair.

“We look forward to supporting Mazda and its efforts to deliver an exceptional repair experience,” said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “Collision repairers are facing unprecedented challenges due, in large part, to rapid advancements in vehicle technology. The Mazda Collision Network provides them with the tools and technology they need to meet these challenges head on.”

To apply to the program or for additional information, facilities can visit the Mitchell website.