Mitchell 1 to discontinue outdated search modules

With the latest release of Mitchell 1’s ProDemand software on January 23, two modules in the repair information software will no longer be available.

The company will replace 1Search Classic and Component Search with a more powerful search engine, 1Search Plus.

According to Mitchell 1, the new search engine features a tech-friendly user interface, returning OEM and real-world information seamlessly in one lookup. Results are displayed in a graphical card format, similar in style to how a smartphone displays information. Plus, the cards are aligned with a diagnostic workflow, making it easier to access information as jobs are completed.

In the two years since the release of 1Search Plus, Mitchell 1 has consistently improved the search engine through new data and software updates, improved thesaurus, and better categorization, organization, and navigation of repair data.

