Mitchell 1 text app now available in Canada

Mitchell 1’s new MessageCenter texting app, integrated with the Manager SE shop management system, is now available in Canada.

“Texting expedites customer approvals for discovered repair work and enhances customer communication in general,” said Tim McDonnell, product market manager for Mitchell1. “Our Canadian Manager SE customers can now leverage this popular method of communication to reach their customers when time is tight – like when they have a car on the rack and need approval to proceed with discovered repair work.”

With MessageCenter, auto repair shops can reach their customers right away with two-way text messaging directly from inside the Manager SE shop management system. This eliminates roadblocks such as calls going to voicemail or emails that go to an address that the customer may not check right away. MessageCenter is an optional add-on to the Manager SE system.

Users may type their own custom message or take advantage of templates for commonly-used messages that can be personalized with Manager SE database fields for the customer, vehicle, the service writer and the shop. Even the order total can be part of the template so the customer will know the amount due.

Key features include:

Text messaging directly from Manager SE work-in-progress, order revision or appointment editor screens

Unique, dedicated texting number (with area code) for each shop

Flexibility to send on-the-fly text messages or create and use custom templates

Conversations with customers (text threads) are saved for later review

Manager SE shop management software helps mechanical auto repair shops streamline workflow and track activity from estimate to invoice. The tools and reports in Manager SE give shops a 360-degree view of the entire operation, helping them manage repairs, customer service and the overall business more efficiently and profitably. Manager SE is integrated with ProDemand, Mitchell 1’s comprehensive repair information system, to further increase shop productivity.

