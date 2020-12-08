Mitchell 1 releases 2021 Emission Control Application Guide

Mitchell 1 has released its 2021 Emission Control Application Guide (ECAT21) for domestic and import cars, light trucks, vans (diesel engines) and Class ‘A’ motor homes with gasoline engines, model years 1966 – 2021.

“As a go-to source for auto repair shops that do smog testing, the 2021 Mitchell 1 Emission Control Application Guide, with its vehicle-specific emission system information, is an excellent companion to use in combination with the online auto repair information in ProDemand to help shops stay in compliance with state emission standards,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1.

Specific content features in the 2021 edition include:

Emission application table

Engine displacement conversion charts

Emission control visual inspection procedures

Approximately 40 years of domestic and imported basic ignition timing specifications

1980-2020 maintenance reminder light reset procedures

The latest EPA emission recall bulletins

Quick reference listing for major systems, devices and components

There’s also a standardized emission control abbreviation list for:

1966-2021 domestic cars, light trucks and vans (gasoline engines)

1968-2021 imported cars, light trucks and vans (gasoline engines)

1966-2021 medium and heavy duty domestic trucks (gasoline engines)

Class “A” motor homes (gasoline engines)

1984-2021 domestic and import cars, light trucks and vans (diesel engines)

To order a copy of the two-volume 2021 Emission Control Application Guide, click here or call 888-724-6742. For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.