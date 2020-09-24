Mitchell 1 offers free webinar series on consumer perceptions

Shop owners and managers are invited to join Mitchell 1 and Elite for a free webinar series to learn first-hand what consumers think about the auto repair experience.

The complimentary three-part online event will take place Oct. 6, 13 and 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

“It would be great if vehicle owners said exactly what they like and don’t like about their repair experience, but unfortunately, even a shop’s best customers typically stay silent, even when they have constructive criticism that could help a shop improve,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “This webinar series will bring auto repair customers and shop owners together to provide insight on how to deliver a repair experience that creates happy customers and helps grow the business.”

The first two sessions will feature a panel of the ideal vehicles owners who drive a lot, take good care of their vehicles and understand the value in dealing with a reputable shop. In session three, leading shop owners and industry experts will help attendees develop a step-by-step action plan to apply the knowledge provided by the vehicle owners – to help increase profits.

Session topics will also cover what customers like and don’t like about their auto repair shop’s advertising and what prospective customers really look for in reviews. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

Industry expert Bob Cooper will lead the sessions, guiding attendees toward practical ways they can increase customer engagement, business and profits.

