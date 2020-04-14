Mitchell 1 launches new certificate program

Mitchell 1 has begun to offer a video-based certificate program designed for service technicians who want to take their knowledge of the company’s ProDemand program to the next level.

The new program covers key features to help techs become more proficient with the repair information software.

“As with any software, taking the time to go through the instructions can really pay off for technicians by saving time as they learn to use the information system more efficiently,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “The ProDemand video certificate program is set up to be simple and easy-to-navigate so users can discover a new level of proficiency that will help them find what they need and quickly get back under the hood to complete the repair.”

The training is presented in a series of simple, easy-to-understand videos that are each under four minutes in duration and cover all of the features of the ProDemand auto repair information software. After watching the videos, users can take a short quiz to validate their understanding of the content and test their proficiency.

Many of the questions on the quiz allow them to navigate to the information using ProDemand, so the exercise is more about doing rather than memorizing.

The certificate program is available on the company’s website, as part of the ProDemand Get2Know online training and support center.

The site also offers resources to help auto repair technicians learn ProDemand, including a getting started guide, online training videos and links to live one-on-one training.

