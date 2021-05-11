Mitchell 1 expands portfolio of ADAS coverage

Mitchell 1 announces it now offers the Driver Assist ADAS QuickLink feature across its suite of repair information software, expanding coverage to most makes and models of cars, light trucks and commercial trucks.

“We’re delighted to expand our product portfolio to offer a comprehensive solution for diagnosing, repairing and calibrating light, medium and heavy vehicles equipped with ADAS features,” said Ben Johnson, director of product management, Mitchell 1. “Vehicle complexity is only going to increase and independent shops need to be ready. By expanding the ADAS QuickLink feature to cover Class 4-8 trucks, we’re now able to assist a much broader cross-section of the industry and ease the challenge of servicing vehicles with these advanced features.”

The unique QuickLink dashboard view is available in both ProDemand automotive repair information and TruckSeries commercial truck repair information. The feature is exclusive to Mitchell 1 and delivers immediate access to a table presenting a consolidated overview of ADAS-related components, including whether the components of an ADAS feature will require calibration or special tools like targets or a scan tool to complete the job. Having all the details together in a single location can save time by providing a full picture of all ADAS-related features on the vehicle.

Unlike cars and light trucks, with Class 4-8 commercial trucks the manufacturer of the ADAS component for a particular vehicle is not always known. TruckSeries provides that detail with the component name when needed or when it is known. Additionally, the software takes into consideration the component location on the vehicle, such as left, right, forward, outside, etc., to help guide the technician and increase efficiency.

ProDemand auto repair information provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup, to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently. Key features include expert-based real fixes, ADAS quick reference information, interactive color wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common replaced parts graphs and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager SE shop management system.

Mitchell 1’s TruckSeries is the only comprehensive truck repair information software suite of its kind available for Class 4-8 trucks, providing a one-stop, single log-in, all-makes data resource for mechanical labor estimating, diagnostic trouble code procedures and comprehensive repair information, all packaged into a single application. TruckSeries is integrated with Manager SE Truck Edition, Mitchell 1’s award-winning truck shop management software that delivers an end-to-end solution for every step of the repair process.