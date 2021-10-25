Mister Transmission creates new role

Brian Schroeder has been appointed to the newly-created role of vice president, franchise development at Mister Transmission.

Company president and chief executive officer Tony Kuczynski made the announcement last week. Schroeder will report to Kuczynski. The move is effective immediately.

Schroeder has more than 25 years of experience. He is a former Mister Transmission franchisee and has spent two years at the Store Support Centre as the company’s director of business development. He is also a certified 310D Transmission Technician.

“In addition to his former sales and business development responsibilities, Brian will utilize his technical and operations experience to support and enhance the positions of our director, operations (Joel Richardson) and director, technical support (Joe Pawlowski), who will now be reporting to him,” Kuczynski said in an announcement.