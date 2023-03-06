Mini pry bars from Mueller-Kueps

Mueller-Kueps released the Mini Pry Bar Kit (No. 276 100) for universal use that requires lifting or prying.

The pry bars have a black oxide finish to help protect the tool against corrosion. It comes with hardened and tempered steel to provide durability. The six-sided shaft makes the prybar stronger than its rounded shaft counterparts.

The pry bars have an ergonomic two-component handle for a comfortable and secure grip. Two different tip widths and an angled design give the user maximum leverage and options.