News   March 6, 2023   by Adam Malik

Mini pry bars from Mueller-Kueps

Mueller-Kueps released the Mini Pry Bar Kit (No. 276 100) for universal use that requires lifting or prying.

The pry bars have a black oxide finish to help protect the tool against corrosion. It comes with hardened and tempered steel to provide durability. The six-sided shaft makes the prybar stronger than its rounded shaft counterparts.

The pry bars have an ergonomic two-component handle for a comfortable and secure grip. Two different tip widths and an angled design give the user maximum leverage and options.

