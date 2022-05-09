Milwaukee’s Packout system expands

Milwaukee Tool is expanding its Packout Modular Storage System to include more than 20 shop storage solutions.

The expansion allows users to fully customize storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet.

The wall plates come in two sizes. The large option features 150 lbs in wall-mounted capacity. The compact option features 50 lbs.

The cabinet can securely be hung up on wall plates or stacked with other Packout solutions. It has full modularity on the toolbox’s top, bottom, and back and features a quick access door to allow users to store and access tools efficiently.

it is expected to be available in June.