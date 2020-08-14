Milwaukee to reveal what’s in the pipeline

Milwaukee Tool is planning an online, new product virtual event series called ‘The Milwaukee Pipeline.’

The series of web presentations will give automotive repair professionals a behind-the-scenes look at dozens of Milwaukee products set to launch in 2020.

For more than a decade, Milwaukee Tool has hosted a ‘New Product Symposium’ event (NPS) hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a special, invite-only event offering a special look at the company’s newest power tools, hand tools, and accessories.

This year, for the first time ever, the general public is invited to join Milwaukee Tool and sign up to gain access to the ‘members only’ private event series.

Each episode in the Milwaukee Pipeline series can be viewed multiple times.

Audiences must register for the ‘members-only’ portal at www.milwaukeetool.com/pipeline.

The first episode will premiere on August 20 at 6 p.m. EST. During that episode audiences will learn about the newest products in the rapidly growing M12, M18 and MX FUEL Systems and the accessories that pair with them to provide the very best performance and durability.

