Milwaukee releases work pants

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its lineup of workwear by introducing Heavy Duty Flex Work Pants. It provides comfort and mobility for long days and tough conditions without sacrificing durability. It is designed with Freeflex Mobility. The broken-in fabric allows for free movement with the user, preventing stiffness and discomfort.

It offers a unique crotch gusset to provide maximum range of motion and built-in stretch for unrestricted mobility on the job site. The work pants are up to three times more durable than comparable work pants. It is and made with triple-stitch seams at common failure points. Front pockets have a fold-back design to increase tear resistance and prevent holes. Pockets with dedicated durable clip-on locations provide storage. It is designed with a straight, regular fit and is available in two colours and 18 sizes.

In addition, Milwaukee is updating its Workskin offering with the new midweight base layer.