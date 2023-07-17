Milwaukee releases new impact driver

The M18 Compact Brushless quarter-inch Hex Impact Driver has been introduced by Milwaukee Tool as part of its next generation of M18 Compact Brushless tools.

Designed for the service trades, the lightweight impact driver can access tight spaces and deliver the application speed needed to get the job done quickly. It measures 4.4 inches in length and 2.1 inches in width and has 30 per cent less volume in the head of the tool than the leading competitor.

The driver has the fastest driving speeds in its class, enhancing productivity. Its all-metal gear case and premium components deliver jobsite durability. For professionals that prefer multiple modes to adjust RPM, the impact driver is also available in a 3-speed version to provide improved control in application.