Milwaukee releases new bandfiles

Bandfiles are now available in two sizes from Milwaukee Tool.

The M12 Bandfiles come in 18- and 13-inch options for spot removal with control and greater mobility and access during application.

When equipped with an M12 Redlithium XC 4.0 battery, users can remove up to 50 spot welds using the 18” bandfile and up to 40 spot welds with the 13” bandfile on a single charge.

The tool comes with the ability to choose between forward and reverse functionality. The bandfiles come with a 360-degree tool-free arm rotation to improve access and precision in hard-to-reach applications as well as quick access belt change capability for additional ease of use.