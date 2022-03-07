Milwaukee expands Packout system

Milwaukee Tool is expanding its Packout Modular Storage System with the addition of a Tool Tray to give users a versatile and durable storage solution.

The tray features ‘stack or store’ functionality, providing modular connectivity with any Packout solution and storage within the rolling tool chest, rolling toolbox, XL toolbox, or the large toolbox.

It has a customizable internal layout with quick-adjust dividers. These create up to six separate storage compartments, allowing users to configure the layout that works for them.

The tray has a metal reinforced handle and a 25 lb. weight capacity. It will be available in April 2022.