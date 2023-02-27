Milwaukee adds wheel sockets

Milwaukee Tool added to its Shockwave Impact Duty sockets line up with new 1/2 Drive Lug Nut Wheel Sockets.

Whether for tire installations and removals, the sockets feature a durable, non-marring sleeve to protect rims during tire changes while ensuring the durability of the sleeve, reducing frustration among automotive technicians.

The sleeves are colour-coded gray and red to distinguish between metric and SAE sizing and include stamped, ink-filled markings on the socket for easy size identification. The sockets also have a plastic insert, preventing the lug nut from marring while being used. Constructed with thin walls, the sockets are optimized for users to access the tight spaces around lug nuts.

Users can attach the sockets to half-inch drive impact wrenches, drivers and adapters.