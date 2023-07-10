Milwaukee adds new propane heaters

Milwaukee Tool has introduced a cordless propane heater. The M18 70,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater offers fast set-up and all-day maximum heat.

The heater is ideal for heating well-ventilated small to mid-sized spaces. A variable temperature dial for output control and a forced air fan allows users optimal heat in cold weather conditions. With an M18 Redlithium XC 5.0 battery, the heater delivers over eight hours of run-time.

It can also be transported around the shop and has onboard storage to securely wrap and store the hose and regulator.